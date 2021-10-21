Fox Weather Taps WeatherSTEM For Weather Data and Live Video Feeds

NEW YORK—Fox Weather has inked an agreement with WeatherSTEM, a provider of live weather data and high-resolution video from collegiate and professional sports stadiums, to provide exclusive newsgathering data to Fox Weather.

“In an effort to create the most robust network of cameras across the country Fox Weather has partnered with the WeatherSTEM network to provide a live look into local weather conditions across the country, allowing unmatched access to real-time weather conditions and video,” said Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather.

Utilizing WeatherSTEM’s network of sensors, Fox Weather meteorologists will have the exclusive ability to access live information from a footprint of nearly 600 WeatherSTEM stations including collegiate and NFL stadiums across the country.

Key stadium locations include Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field, University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium and Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, among others.

The high-definition camera network will also enable instantaneous access to real-time weather conditions, spanning lightning, wind speed and temperature, for a hyper-local approach to weather coverage. Combined with Fox Weather’s innovative data systems, the partnership will further enhance the platform’s weather display technology, giving viewers a complete picture of the weather story, the company said.

Fox Weather, a 24/7 ad-supported streaming service operated by Fox News Media, will launch on October 25th.

It is a free platform that will be available at foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via Fox NOW, the Fox News app, and Tubi.