Fox Sports Digital Acquires Fanhood

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports Digital has acquired assets of sports start-up Fanhood and hired its core team, including founder and CEO Brandon Ramsey.



According to terms of the agreement, Fox Sports Digital acquired Fanhood’s assets, including all of the intellectual property, and hired employees.In his new role as vice president of platform engineering for Fox Sports Digital, Ramsey will be charged with running personalization and social product development for Fox Sports Digital.



Ramsey and his team will be based in San Francisco and will join with the personnel at Fox Sports-owned Yardbarker to create a platform technology center for Fox Sports Digital in the Bay Area.



Ramsey and his team will report to Ben Gerst, senior vice president of platform development. Gerst joined Fox Sports Digital in June from The New York Times, where he served as executive director of platform technologies.