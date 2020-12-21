Fox, Sinclair Broadcast Group Renew Affiliation Agreement

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE—Fox Broadcasting Company and Sinclair Broadcast Group have announced a new multi-year agreement that will renew Fox network affiliations for Sinclair-owned stations.

According to the official announcement, the deal covers Sinclair stations in 25 markets, which reach approximately 11% of U.S. TV households.

“We are pleased that we have reached agreements with Fox to continue our long-standing relationship,” said Barry Faber, president, Distribution & Network Relations for Sinclair. “These renewals reflect the mutually beneficial network-affiliate model, which integrates the network’s primetime and sports programming with our stations’ local news and syndicated content.”

Among the programming that this will keep on the Sinclair stations is Fox-produced NFL games.

“This new agreement extends our valued relationship with Sinclair and ensures that millions of consumers will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports and entertainment content from the #1 broadcast network of the television season,” said Mike Biard, president, Operations and Distribution for Fox.