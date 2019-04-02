Former Snell CEO to Lead The Switch

NEW YORK—Eric Cooney, who has held the position of CEO three previous times in his career, most notably with Snell Advanced Media, will once again carry the title, as cloud services provider The Switch has announced him as its new president and CEO, effective immediately. Cooney replaces Keith Buckley as CEO, who is joining True Wind Capital, The Switch’s major investor, as an operating executive; he will also provide advisory services to The Switch.

Eric Cooney

Among Cooney’s main tasks in his new position will be to push accelerated growth through product innovation, both organically and with mergers and acquisitions.

“Eric is an experienced CEO with deep industry knowledge and a track record for driving strategy and resource allocation to maximize value creation,” said Adam Clammer, The Switch’s chairman and founding partner of True Wind Capital. “I am confident that The Switch is well positioned for our next stage of accelerated growth and market expansion under Eric’s leadership.”

Cooney, who has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the technology, media and telecommunications sector, most recently served as an operating executive at True Wind Capital and a board director for The Switch. In addition to his stint as CEO for Snell, Cooney has also been CEO for Tandberg Television and Internap.

“I see tremendous opportunity to build on The Switch’s platform and extend the scale and scope of our media services,” said Cooney. “I’m honored and excited to join the team and lead the organization, particularly during a period with such significant change across the entire mediatech landscape.”