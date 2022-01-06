Flowics Hires Fenley as Commercial Director for the Americas

NEW YORK—Jeff Fenley has joined Flowics as its commercial director for the Americas. In this new position, he is charged with accelerating Flowics' expansion in North America while consolidating its presence across the Latin American market.

Leading Flowics' sales and business development efforts in the Americas, Fenley is responsible for introducing the company's cloud graphics and audience participation solutions to linear and digital broadcasters, sports and esports organizations and other verticals in the live production industry. He also will establish partnerships with resellers and system integrators in North and Latin America.

"Jeff has extensive experience in the sports and media industries, with impressive results, and has established strong relationships with broadcasters and sports organizations — as well as resellers and systems integrators—across North and Latin America," said Gabriel Baños, CEO and founder of Flowics.

Fenley brings nearly 20 years of managerial experience in the broadcast and video production industries to his role at Flowics. He was previously at Grabyo as its commercial director. Prior to that he held positions at Bitcentral as director of business development, Latin America; as managing director for Footstats Latin America; and as manager of business development, Latin America and the Caribbean, for STATS LLC.