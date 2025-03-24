Florida Broadcasters Announce 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Association of Broadcasters has announced that it will recognize some of the state’s most impactful, inspirational, and influential broadcasting legends during the 2025 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala and award ceremony. The event will take place at 6:30-9:00 pm on Thursday, June 26th at the Breakers Palm Beach.

The awards presentation celebrates the 2025 class of the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame, who have earned a place in Florida’s broadcasting history. They are the pioneers, the innovators, and the stars of broadcasting whose contributions advanced and revolutionized the industry in Florida, the group reported.

This class of honorees includes 4 broadcasters from both radio and television, throughout Florida. Hall of Fame inductees were chosen based on their distinguished professional career directly tied to Florida, devoting a minimum of 25 years to the industry. The 2025 inductees are the leading examples of integrity, innovation, achievement, leadership, and contributions to the industry.

The 2025 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Claudia Puig, Chief Communications Officer, Spanish Broadcasting System

E.R. Bert Medina, President and Chief Executive Officer, WPLG

Linda Byrd, Retired Division President and Current Advisor, iHeart Media

Steven H. Pontius, Retired Executive Vice President and General Manager, Waterman Broadcasting Corporation

Hall of Fame inductees were chosen from nominations by current and former employees of FAB member station(s). The final award recipients were vetted and selected by the Florida Broadcasters Selection Committee representing the broadcast industry in Florida.

More information is available here.