Florical Systems Expands Office



GAINESVILLE, FLA.: Florical Systems moves to new headquarters at Barr Systems Campus in Gainesville, Fla., on May 1, 2012. An open house for customers and friends will be held late summer to showcase the freshly designed space.



Located two miles from the University of Florida, the new community was chosen due to its high academic energy and creative environment.



“Due to the success of our latest Acuitas product, we are moving into state-of-the-art facilities that will give us the ability to grow and face an expected strong demand for our playout solutions,” Florical President and CEO Philippe Generali said.





