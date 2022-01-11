Florian Schleich Begins Term as SMPTE Standards VP

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Florian Schleich has been elected to serve as SMPTE standards vice president and will be directing and supervising SMPTE standards projects. His term began Jan. 1.

Outgoing SMPTE Standards Vice President Bruce Devlin said Schleich has “the skill and insight with both people and technology to bring great projects into the SMPTE community. The Society is lucky to have found the right standards leader at the right time, and I look forward to seeing Florian and the larger standards team achieve great things."

In addition to implementing and authoring SMPTE standards, Schleich is part of the user community as well. In his current role managing technology partnerships and standards at Netflix, Schleich works with SMPTE and other bodies to ensure that standards and specifications address industry needs and to drive timely and successful implementation in the production technology space.

“Bruce has provided valuable leadership to the standards community, and I'm grateful also for the guidance and support he's given me over the years,” said Schleich. “Continuing the trajectory Bruce has set, I will strive to streamline access to SMPTE engineering documents, strengthen collaboration with industry organizations that are keen to publish specifications, and ensure that agile processes are in place to make SMPTE attractive to software-centric projects.”

Schleich has scheduled a webcast for Jan. 13 to talk about the future of SMPTE standards. Registration for the webcast here.