First NFL Black Friday Game to Feature Dolphins-Jets Clash

NEW YORK—The NFL and Amazon Prime Video have announced that first-ever NFL Black Friday game on November 24 will feature a classic AFC East showdown between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.

Fans can stream the NFL Black Friday game for free from the web at amazon.com or by using the Prime Video app, which is available on streaming devices, connected TVs, game consoles, phones, tablets, and set-top boxes, and on phones and tablets with NFL+.

Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. EST, with Special Black Friday Football pre- and postgame coverage live and on-site from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Amazon said the complete 2023 Thursday Night Football schedule will be released Thursday, May 11.

Black Friday coverage will feature the familiar faces of Thursday Night Football’s on-air team, including Emmy winners Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Kaylee Hartung on the game crew.

Charissa Thompson will serve as host for pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth as analysts, along with features reporter Taylor Rooks and news analyst Michael Smith.

Thursday Night Football’s production team was recently recognized with five Sports Emmy Nominations for its 2022 coverage, including Outstanding Live Series, in its inaugural season, Amazon reported.