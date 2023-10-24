Final Pixel Announces New Virtual Production Training Initiatives

Final Pixel and Final Pixel Academy have announced two new major Virtual Production training initiatives to advance training and education on virtual production techniques, technologies and best practices.

In one initiative Final Pixel Academy is partnering with the British Film Institute (BFI) and Screen Scotland to launch an ambitious, first-of-its-kind Virtual Production Fellowship program. The program is designed and developed to teach the critical skills, techniques and technologies and creative application within Virtual Production capabilities to enable participating delegates to carve new career paths in the burgeoning virtual production industry. The training is fully funded for participants and exclusively for candidates based in Scotland.

The Virtual Production Fellowship in Glasgow is the first endeavor in a world-wide initiative by Final Pixel Academy to bring virtual production education and career development to creatives throughout Europe and the United States, the partners reported.

Applicants can learn more about the program and submit their applications by visiting here .

In the second initiative, Final Pixel Academy is partnering with New York University Tandon School of Engineering to deliver a comprehensive Virtual Production Master Class featuring a deep-dive into the Motion Capture (MoCap) and ICVFX skill and techniques needed to excel in virtual production.

Led by Virtual Production Supervisor, Ian Fursa (Greatest Beer Run Ever, Twenty One Pilots Shy Away, Once Upon a Disney Wish, VP-Toolkit) and award-winning creator and NYU Faculty Todd Bryant (SnapChat Partner Summit 2021 & 2020 Childish Gambino Phar0s II, Neurospeculative Afrofeminism, Giant) this blended asynchronous and on-set training begins on Nov. 6.

The Master Class training will introduce participants to motion-capture topics and virtual production onboarding, including both theory and application, and will culminate in the integration of both pipelines for micro-simulated/recorded virtual production shoot with motion capture.

This training is also designed to introduce professionals with some level of industry experience to the concepts, principles, and applications of motion capture as it is deployed in virtual production environments for animation, films, advertising, and games.