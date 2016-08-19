FileCatalyst Handling Digital File Delivery at NBC Olympics

OTTAWA, ONTARIO—FileCatalyst is pulling its weight for NBC’s broadcast of the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The company provided its digital file delivery software for production of the Games and according to FileCatalyst it is transferring an average of 10 TB a day during the event.

The FileCatalyst technology is moving data over a 5 Gbps link from NBC’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters and the International Broadcast Center in Rio, as well as other venues. The files consist of both high and low-res videos, many of which are being transferred live; archival footage is also being transported from Stamford as needed.

NBC Olympics is also utilizing the FileCatalyst Central web-based monitoring and administration tool. The system employs a real-time statistics engine and an updated interface with an intuitive global map view of interconnected FileCatalyst server and client applications. The FileCatalyst Delivery plug-in has also been deployed for Avid Interplay Delivery.

This is the second time that NBC has used FileCatalyst technology for an Olympics broadcast, previously doing so for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

