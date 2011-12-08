FCC to Take Up CALM Rules Next Tuesday



WASHINGTON: As expected, the Federal Communications Commission will take up rules for the CALM Act at its last open meeting of the year. The commission is under a legislative directive to issue its rules for implementing the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act by the end of the year. The law directs the FCC to create rules that “prevent digital television commercial advertisements from being transmitted at louder volumes than the program material they accompany.”



The commission will consider a Report and Order on CALM and one other item, a third report to Congress on the status of competition in domestic and international satellite communications, at its regular monthly meeting, now scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.



