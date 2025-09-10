FCC Reminds EAS Participants of October Filing Deadline
Participants must submit Form One into the EAS Test Reporting System no later than October 3, 2025
WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has issued a reminder that Emergency Alert System (EAS) participants must submit their Form One identifying information into the EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) no later than October 3, 2025.
Each year, the FCC requires EAS participants to provide information regarding their EAS equipment and monitoring assignments, facility location, contact information and other information.
EAS Participants required to file the form include analog radio and television stations, wired and wireless cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite, digital television broadcast stations, satellite digital audio radio service, digital cable and digital audio broadcasting systems, and wireline video systems.
The FCC reported that filers can access ETRS by visiting the ETRS page of the Commission’s website at https://www.fcc.gov/general/eas-test-reporting-system.
This also includes links to instructional videos regarding registration and completion of the ETRS Form One.
EAS Participants that have questions or need help with the filing process may contact Bureau staff for assistance by emailing ETRS@fcc.gov.
Filers may contact FCC Licensing Support for assistance with creating a Username or other CORES troubleshooting via the web at https://www.fcc.gov/wireless/available-support-services, or by telephone at 1-877-480-3201. The support hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday (except Federal holidays).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.