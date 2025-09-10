FCC Reminds EAS Participants of October Filing Deadline

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has issued a reminder that Emergency Alert System (EAS) participants must submit their Form One identifying information into the EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) no later than October 3, 2025.

Each year, the FCC requires EAS participants to provide information regarding their EAS equipment and monitoring assignments, facility location, contact information and other information.

EAS Participants required to file the form include analog radio and television stations, wired and wireless cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite, digital television broadcast stations, satellite digital audio radio service, digital cable and digital audio broadcasting systems, and wireline video systems.

The FCC reported that filers can access ETRS by visiting the ETRS page of the Commission’s website at https://www.fcc.gov/general/eas-test-reporting-system .

This also includes links to instructional videos regarding registration and completion of the ETRS Form One.

EAS Participants that have questions or need help with the filing process may contact Bureau staff for assistance by emailing ETRS@fcc.gov.

Filers may contact FCC Licensing Support for assistance with creating a Username or other CORES troubleshooting via the web at https://www.fcc.gov/wireless/available-support-services , or by telephone at 1-877-480-3201. The support hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday (except Federal holidays).

