FCC Gets New CTO



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced the appointment of Henning Schulzrinne as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Schulzrinne will be based in the FCC's Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis and work wit the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology in guiding the FCC's work on technology and engineering issues. Schulzrinne is known for development of the key protocols that enable VoIP and other multimedia applications over the Internet, including multicast distribution of broadcast content.



His paper Personal Mobility for Multimedia Services in the Internet (requires postscript reader) could have been presented at a conference this year and considered current. Schulzrinne wrote it in 1995!



My quick research did not reveal anything about Schulzrinne's opinion of traditional broadcasting or its spectrum, but given his background I would expect him to be sympathetic to ideas to transition TV broadcasting to an efficient IP based broadcast platform such as the Broadcast Overlay.



