FCC Chair Rosenworcel Names New Deputy Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has made changes to her leadership team with the formal departure of Deena Shetler from her team and the announcement that Sanford Williams will serve as deputy chief of staff.

“Nobody knows the ins-and-outs of this agency like Deena Shetler,” said Rosenworcel in a statement announcing the changes. “She did an amazing job helping navigate issues involving regulatory fees that are complex and difficult and a whole bunch of I.T. issues that you don't hear about because she made them work well. If it was complicated and required savvy about how to get things done in this building, Deena was the first person we went to. I want to thank Deena for her service and helping Commissioner Gomez get her office up and running. I'm really grateful she was part of my team. She made a big difference while she was.”

“Of course, nobody can truly replace Deena. However, I need someone to fill her position and fill some of those tasks,” she continued. “I'm happy to announce I will be appointing Sanford Williams to be my new deputy chief of staff. He's going to work with my chief of staff to help facilitate day-to-day operations of my office and the commission. He has worked at the FCC for almost 25 years and is currently a special advisor in my office. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Williams has worked in various roles at the FCC since 1999. Most recently he served as a special advisor to the chairwoman and deputy managing director in the Office of Managing Director.

He is currently a lecturer of law at UCLA Law School. Sanford was elected to the Manassas City, Virginia School Board in 2010 and served as a member until 2021, and the chair from 2018-2021. Williams graduated from Cornell University where he earned an undergraduate degree in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Johnson School of Management. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law where he was a member of the Virginia Law Review.