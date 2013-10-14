Extron Opens Office in Texas

ANAHEIM, CALIF.—Extron Electronics has opened a new regional office in Irving, Texas (near Dallas). The facility includes a training center featuring two classrooms and a product demonstration area.



Equipped to support Extron S3 Technical Institute training and certification courses and to demonstrate the latest in Extron technologies and product solutions, the office also houses a regional sales and technical support team and meeting space. The first of several Extron Institute instructor-led courses, the School of Emerging Technologies is scheduled for Oct. 7-8.



“Our Dallas office will make training and support more accessible to busy customers in Texas and surrounding states,” said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. “The Irving location is very close to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, which is a major flight hub and easily reached from anywhere in North America.”



The office features Extron training choices, including hands-on training using real-world scenarios and courses to pursue various Extron Certifications.



Other North American training facilities are located in Anaheim, Calif.; Raleigh, N.C.; New York City; and Washington, D.C. Extron also has training facilities in China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.