Expway partners with DTV Innovations in North America

Expway, the Electronic Service Guide (ESG) vendor and middleware provider for ATSC-M/H Mobile, and DTV Innovations, the PSIP Electronic Program Guide provider in the U.S. and North American market, have announced that they will sign a distribution/service agreement.

Expway provides interactive mobile DTV services to millions of viewers over a wide range of mobile applications. With Expway’s FastESG solution, broadcasters can provide a feature-packed ESG to their viewers and also generate revenue with their Mobile DTV by transmitting banner and interstitial advertising, voting and polling, interactivity, large VoD catalogs, and RSS feeds.

The FCC has mandated that the ATSC PSIP information is part of the digital broadcasting signal. DTV Innovations is one of the PSIP vendors in this market, and their customers are networks such as NBC Universal, FOX Television and Univision. As these networks migrate to the ATSC-MH, the FastESG product family will be a welcome addition to DTV Innovation’s portfolio.