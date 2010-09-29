Experts Discuss File-based Management for Video Pros

PASADENA, CALIF.: File-based workflows have been chasing the technologies that precipitated them for nearly two decades. Digital applications for creating, altering, enhancing, editing, trading, saving, archiving, transmitting and distributing all developed separately in most cases. While engineers then set about making those technologies work together, work chains that once were relatively linear exploded into multiple directions.



A single source of video can feed TV sets, computers, cell phones, Web players and digital signs, simultaneously or otherwise. This continuing arc of development makes planning even more crucial for creating an end-to-end file-based workflow. Legacy media forms and gear must be accommodated in many cases, as well as distribution platforms in the ether stage.



Karl Paulsen has been working amid this changing technology environment for more than three decades--for 15 as a systems integrator. The experience has given him insight into what’s necessary to create file-based video workflows, including any nasty surprises that might crop up in the process. Paulsen will be sharing his knowledge on file-based workflows tomorrow, Sept. 30, at DV Expo during “File-based Management for Video Pros,” a special session from 1 to 4 p.m.



Paulsen will be joined by Matthew Rehrer, production storage product manager for Omneon, who’ll address shared storage for collaborate editing. Jon Robbins, solution manager for Rhozet, will bring the multiplatform distribution perspective, and Paul Turner, vice president of broadcast market development for Omneon will discuss metadata, planning, design and harvesting.



The session will be moderated by Television Broadcast Editor and TV Technology Senior Editor Deborah D. McAdams. It will be held in Room E of the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif. Admission is free.



