EVS to show integration with Avid live-to-post workflow

At the 2011 NAB Show, EVS will demonstrate highly integrated operation with Avid between live production and post-production environments. These include AVC-Intra codec based bidirectional workflow, new edit-while-capture features and EVS high- and low-res file transfers to Avid ISIS storage for quicker editing operations.

EVS will also show its new XT3 and XS servers, which natively support Panasonic AVC-Intra 100. Panasonic P2 files also can be imported as native files into EVS servers.

With the new versions of EVS media software applications, which are part of the new Multicam11 software package, it is now possible to start editing material on Avid craft stations while it is being ingested on an EVS server. Any clip created on an EVS server (XT3 or XS) using IPDirector or LSM controller can now be transferred into Avid ISIS shared storage with an associated Avid-compatible proxy file generated by EVS’ XTAccess, the IP gateway and wrapping solutions.

