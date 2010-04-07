EVS, Omneon to Present Integrated Storage Workflow



EVS will showcase integration between its production servers, XT[2]+ and XS , and Omneon's MediaGrid content storage system at the NAB Show.



When combined with Omneon's MediaGrid active storage system, EVS XT and XS series servers combined with XTAccess software provide access to high volumes of HD media in live and near-live broadcast productions.



Due to extensive native codec support of EVS's and Omneon's servers, the entire workflow can be made with the same codec.



EVS will be booth C9508, Omneon will be in booth N5106.



