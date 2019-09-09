EVS Appoints Serge Van Herck as Its New CEO

LIEGE, Belgium—EVS has announced that Serge Van Herck will take over as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately. Pierre De Muelenaere, who served as EVS’ CEO ad interim since July 2018, will remain on to assist with the transition until Dec. 31.

Serge Van Herck

Van Herck is the former CEO and president of Newtec and has more than 25 years of experience in management for the broadcast and satellite communications industry. In addition to Newtec, he has spent time with Proximus, Accenture and Eutelsat.

“I’m proud and grateful to be appointed as the new CEO of EVS, which is a company with a great team and an impressive reputation in the market of live broadcast solutions,” said Van Herck. “I’m joining EVS after a successful interim period of Pierre De Muelenaere and I’m very grateful that I will be able to rely on his experience in order to perform a smooth transition.”

Van Herck will report directly to EVS’ board of directors in his new position. De Muelenaere, who is also chairman of the EVS board, said that he will resign from that position at the end of the year to focus on new projects.