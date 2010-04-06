EVS Acquires French MXF Specialist

LIEGE, BELGIUM: EVS today announced the acquisition of the French company OpenCube Technologies, a specialist in MXF technology. Transaction terms were not disclosed, though OpenCube was said to have sales of €1.4 million (US$1.87 million) last year, and continued growth into this year. EVS, by comparison, reported revenues of US$105.4 million.



OpenCube, based in Toulouse, was founded seven years ago and now employs 15 people. It was wholly consolidated as of April 1, EVS said.



The Material eXchange Format that OpenCube focuses on emerged within the last few years as broadcasters and content providers dealt with an increasing diversity of video file types. MXF is a format “wrapper” that encompasses those file types, making them look the same to a production workflow. That capability is of particular importance to EVS with its heavy video server presence.



“We have been working closely with OpenCube over the last few years, and we were very attentive to the evolution of their MXF software solutions, and more recently to the adoption by the market of their server designed for production ingest,” EVC chief Pierre L’Hoest said. “The complementary nature of our technologies, but also the broadcast and IT know-how of OpenCube, were decisive in the integration of the company within our group.”



Both companies will exhibit separately at the NAB Show in Las Vegas next week.



