Evertz To Spotlight Cloud-Based Tools, Real-Time Streaming At IBC 2023

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will show a range of products to assist broadcasters transition from capital expense-based business models to virtualized equivalents of broadcast hardware and an OPEX model with cloud-based workflows during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

Evertz will feature its Reflektor Software-as-a-Service media transcoding and distribution platform, which offers processing and transcoding in and from the cloud. Reflektor handles a wide range of signal formats, including MPEG-TS, NDI, SMPTE ST 2110, HLS and MPEG DASH, used in cloud-based transport and production, it said.

Reflektor supports multiple applications and serves as an on-boarding cloud gateway for secure, reliable transport protocols, such as SRT and RIST, and codecs, including H.264, HEVC and JPEG-XS, used in today’s remote contribution applications. It also can transcode incoming formats to handoff NDI and route SRT/RIST streams for cloud applications, the company said.

The solution uses licensed microservices, on-premise processing nodes or in the cloud, to normalize signal types to meet the needs of users or final applications, making it a well-suited cloud solution for UHD/4K field contribution, remote production, return-feed monitoring, remote collaboration and cloud production, it said.

The company will also highlight new features for its XPS live 4K/UHD/3G/HD video encoder and decoder series, a real-time video streaming platform designed for mission-critical applications. New XPS features include SMPTE ST 2110 inputs and outputs, support for JPEG-XS using TR-07 and TR-08 and high bandwidth encode/decode for UHD contribution. The next-generation UHD live encoder platform supports SRT, RIST and Zixi, it said.

Evertz also will show its cVIP Evertz cloud-based multiviewer with new, additional monitoring of IP payloads using TR-101-290, SRT and RIST metrics.

See Evertz at IBC 2023 Stand 1.B79.