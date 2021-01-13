Evertz Acquires Studer from Harman

BURLINGTON, Ontario—Evertz Technologies Limited has announced that it has come to terms on an asset purchase agreement with Harman International for the Studer brand, technology and related assets.

Studer is an audio brand that has been in operation for more than 70 years, developing tape decks, digital mixing consoles and more. Harman acquired Studer in 1994, since which point Studer has developed digital products like the Vista mixing console.

“We are pleased to welcome this iconic audio brand to our Evert family of products and solutions that has been serving the broadcast market for more than 50 years,” said Brian Campbell, executive vice president of Business Development at Evertz. “We also welcome the many valued Studer customers who depend on Studer technology and reliability to deliver the best audio to their audience.”

According to the announcement, Evertz plans to develop next-generation products to meet future broadcast customer needs, while also creating synergies between its current product suite and the Studer product environment.

“We saw an exciting opportunity to evolve these premium products with new products and feature development while having Studer continue to redefine how broadcast audio is produced,” said Campbell.

Evertz’s acquisition of Studer is expected to be finalized by the close of the first quarter 2021. No financial details were provided on the deal.