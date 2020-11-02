Evertz Acquires Ease Live AS Interactive Tech Platform

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz has announced the acquisition of Norwegian-based Ease Live AS, which is now set to serve as a subsidiary of Evertz. Ease Live AS will be integrated into Evertz cloud production technology to offer live interactive graphics for live sports, live events and linear channel customers, the company announced.

Ease Live AS is an interactivity platform designed for use with OTT video services. With the Ease Live AS software-as-a-service technology platform and engineering team, Evertz will offer a cloud-based platform that aims to drive viewer personalization, engagement and interactive features, per the official press release.

“We [Ease Live AS] specialize in creating and distributing new content experiences,” said Kjetil Horneland, CEO of Ease Live AS. “Our interactive TV graphics platform enables connected devices to become interactive and personalized—all in the hands of the end users. It’s all about delivering better viewing experiences on top of what has already been invested in OTT.”

“Digital has become the priority for our entertainment, sports and news customers, so we are excited to bring interactive graphics to the edge,” said Romolo Magarelli, CEO, Evertz.