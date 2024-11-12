Evergent Achieves AWS Media & Entertainment Competency Status

SUNNYVALE, Calif. —Evergent, a provider of customer management and monetization for streaming and digital subscription businesses, has announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media & Entertainment Competency status.

The AWS Competency designation recognizes that Evergent’s media and entertainment subscription management services follow architectural and operational best practices, is being actively used by customers in production environments, and customers advocate for these services.

“Evergent is proud to achieve this AWS Media & Entertainment Competency status, which solidifies both our industry expertise and proven success in delivering value for our customers in this space,” said Vijay Sajja, Founder & CEO of Evergent. “This achievement strengthens our commitment to helping media and entertainment organizations achieve their critical business transformation goals by leveraging AWS for its breadth of services, agility and speed.”

The AWS Media & Entertainment Competency recognizes Evergent for helping customers address these changes by optimizing and streamlining monetization across global digital media offerings while providing tools to target offerings and services to specific customers; integrate different languages and currencies; and accelerate revenue across markets, the companies reported.

Achieving the AWS Media & Entertainment Competency differentiates Evergent as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with validated expertise and proven customer success delivering transformative media workloads for companies ranging from established global studios, streamers, and production companies to those nascent in their cloud journey. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and distribute solutions seamlessly on AWS.

For more information, visit www.evergent.com .