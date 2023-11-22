ESPN’s Eagles-Chiefs Game Draws Biggest MNF Audience Since 1996

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN’s presentation of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on November 21 was the most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years, drawing more than 29 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+), the network said.

The audience of 29,021,000 viewers is the television franchise’s best – and The Walt Disney Company’s best – since 1996, when the Green Bay at Dallas drew 31.5 million. That also made it the best in more than 450 games and the entire ESPN era of Monday Night Football, ESPN said.

The Eagles-Chiefs was also the most-watched telecast since the teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023), making it the most-watched NFL game this season across all networks. Dating back to the 2022 regular season, Eagles-Chiefs is the most-watched NFL game in nearly a full calendar year (Thanksgiving 2022).

ESPN also reported that: