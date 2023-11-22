ESPN’s Eagles-Chiefs Game Draws Biggest MNF Audience Since 1996
Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football drew 29M viewers and peaked at 31.2M
BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN’s presentation of the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on November 21 was the most-watched Monday Night Football game in 27 years, drawing more than 29 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+), the network said.
The audience of 29,021,000 viewers is the television franchise’s best – and The Walt Disney Company’s best – since 1996, when the Green Bay at Dallas drew 31.5 million. That also made it the best in more than 450 games and the entire ESPN era of Monday Night Football, ESPN said.
The Eagles-Chiefs was also the most-watched telecast since the teams faced off in Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023), making it the most-watched NFL game this season across all networks. Dating back to the 2022 regular season, Eagles-Chiefs is the most-watched NFL game in nearly a full calendar year (Thanksgiving 2022).
ESPN also reported that:
- The audience peaked at 31.2 million viewers
- Peyton and Eli: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli generated an audience of 1.9 million, the franchise’s best in more than two years.
- Monday Night Countdown: ESPN’s pregame show averaged 1.8 million viewers, MNC’s best audience of the season.
- With the record-breaking ESPN MNF audience, ESPN has now delivered its two most-watched Monday Night Football games ever during the 2023 season. The Week 11 viewership topped ESPN’s Week 1 audience of 22.6 million (Bills-Jets), which set a record at the time.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.