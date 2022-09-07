ESPN+ to Stream Its First Exclusive NFL Game on Oct. 30
The streaming service will also offer eight game simulcasts during this NFL season
BRISTOL, Conn.—As streaming services work to bulk up their high profile sports offerings, ESPN+ has announced that it will have a record amount of NFL content this year, including its first exclusive NFL matchup on Oct. 30.
Overall, ESPN+ will stream nine live games, including the exclusive game on Oct. 30 and eight game simulcasts.
Live NFL games on ESPN+ will include exclusive coverage of the Week 8 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
ESPN+ will also stream simulcasts of Monday Night Football games for the first three weeks of the season, as well as weeks 15 and 17.
Two Saturday games in Week 18 and the Wild Card Monday playoff game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.
When the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns for this season, the show will stream live on ESPN+ in Weeks 1, 3 and 15, as well as the Wild Card Monday playoff game.
The full schedule is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
