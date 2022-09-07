ESPN+ to Stream Its First Exclusive NFL Game on Oct. 30

BRISTOL, Conn.—As streaming services work to bulk up their high profile sports offerings, ESPN+ has announced that it will have a record amount of NFL content this year, including its first exclusive NFL matchup on Oct. 30.

Overall, ESPN+ will stream nine live games, including the exclusive game on Oct. 30 and eight game simulcasts.

Live NFL games on ESPN+ will include exclusive coverage of the Week 8 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

ESPN+ will also stream simulcasts of Monday Night Football games for the first three weeks of the season, as well as weeks 15 and 17.

Two Saturday games in Week 18 and the Wild Card Monday playoff game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

When the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns for this season, the show will stream live on ESPN+ in Weeks 1, 3 and 15, as well as the Wild Card Monday playoff game.