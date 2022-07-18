ESPN+ Plans a $3 August Price Hike
By George Winslow published
The monthly standalone ESPN+ sub cost increase will take place Aug. 23 but will not impact the price of the Disney bundle
BRISTOL, Conn.—Stand-alone subscribers for ESPN+ streaming service are in for a big price hike on August 23, when ESPN will be instituting a $3 price hike of 43% from $6.99 to $9.99.
This is the largest price hike for the service to date. ESPN had increased prices by $1 in 2020 and again by another $1 in 2021.
However the Disney bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu will not increase and will remain at $13.99 a month.
The increase reflects both the increasing cost of sports rights, new content coming to the streaming service and Disney’s ongoing strategy of encouraging people to sign up for its bundle.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.