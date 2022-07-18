ESPN+ Plans a $3 August Price Hike

BRISTOL, Conn.—Stand-alone subscribers for ESPN+ streaming service are in for a big price hike on August 23, when ESPN will be instituting a $3 price hike of 43% from $6.99 to $9.99.

This is the largest price hike for the service to date. ESPN had increased prices by $1 in 2020 and again by another $1 in 2021.

However the Disney bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu will not increase and will remain at $13.99 a month.

The increase reflects both the increasing cost of sports rights, new content coming to the streaming service and Disney’s ongoing strategy of encouraging people to sign up for its bundle.