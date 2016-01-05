ESPN Deportes Debuts New Studios

MEXICO CITY—After ESPN Deportes unveiled its new digs for its production of “SportsCenter” last month, the station has now debuted a new 2,690-sq. foot production facility in Mexico City. The four new studios will house ESPN Deportes’ “Futbol Picante,” “Futbol Center,” “Golpe a Golpe,” Los Capitanes,” and “NFL Live” in addition to “SportsCenter.”

With an updated design, the new fully-equipped production center is designed for 24/7 broadcasting of programming and multiplatform content. The facility can handle both existing media formats as well as easily adjust to future standards.

Several sets make up the four studios, with the ability to change the design of the set with a touch of a button. Features for some sets include a curve HD screen, a multi-screen display and touchscreen monitor, and the ability to use different sets simultaneously.

ESPN Deportes’ Mexico City facility serves Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S., Mexico and Central America.