ESPN Unveils New Home for ESPN Deportes

MEXICO CITY—ESPN Deportes has some new digs, as the Spanish-language channel premiered its new four-studio production facility in Mexico City on Monday, Dec. 7, with a broadcast of “SportsCenter,” following the “Monday Night Football” game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins.

The new studio was developed with identical technology and look-and-feel of other editions of “SportsCenter.” The studio is designed to enhance the presentation of content and increase engagement.

The facility features two sets that can be used simultaneously and a curved 538-sq. foot HD screen and light design. It also features a video feed technology for increased branding opportunities.

ESPN Deportes will air its edition of “SportsCenter” from its new set three times a day, with two additional airings on the weekends; it will also be used for coverage of major events. The Mexico City-produced “SportsCenter” airs in Mexico, Central America and in the U.S. on ESPN Deportes.