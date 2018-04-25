ESPN Claims Latin American 4K Sports First

ESPN this week says it was the first sports broadcaster to air a live sporting event in 4K in Latin America, with the airing of Liverpool FC's 5-2 home victory over AS Roma, the first leg of a home-and-away UEFA Champions League semifinal, in 4K. The live telecast was available on DIRECTV Channel 4000 in Argentina and Peru.

ESPN’s coverage in 4K continues Saturday, May 26 with the UEFA Champions League Final live from Kiev, Ukraine.

Guillermo Tabanera, senior vice president and general manager of ESPN Media Networks in Latin America said, “We are proud to be the first to showcase a sporting event in 4K in the region. Our mission is to offer the best viewing experience for fans with the highest quality content on any available screen. Our inaugural 4K broadcast achieves that.”