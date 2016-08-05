ESPN Brings Olympics to Latin America Audiences

BRISTOL, CONN.—Viewers in Latin America and the Caribbean will be tuning in to ESPN for their Olympic viewing pleasures, as the sports network is set to deliver more than 2,800 hours of content as the rights holder for the Games in those regions. It also plans to offer news and information to U.S. audiences and other global viewers on both its TV and digital platforms.

ESPN has more than 850 employees down in Rio de Janeiro to cover the Games, working from five sets. In addition to the network’s usual team of journalists and on-air personalities, 46 Olympians will also serve as special correspondents during the competition.

For its Latin American and Caribbean audiences, ESPN will offer the Games in English, Portuguese and Spanish. Coverage will include at least two dedicated networks in each region with 15+ hours of daily content per network, with simulcasts on ESPN Play and WatchESPN. ESPN, and its other channels, will offer specialized content based on three regions: Brazil, Spanish-speaking Latin America, and the Caribbean. ESPN.com and ESPNCaribbean.com will also add daily news and results, as well as special content on ESPN’s social media channels.

For countries that ESPN does not hold the rights to carry the Games, ESPN will provide five full live “SportsCenter” programs from Rio, as well as on-site reporting.

The 2016 Summer Olympics begin tonight, Aug. 5, and continue through Aug. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.

