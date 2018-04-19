Ericsson Media Solutions Launches MediaFirst UHD Media Processing and Encoding Platform
LAS VEGAS—At the NAB Show, Ericsson Media Solutions launched its MediaFirst media processing and encoding platform for delivering Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content from camera to consumer. The software-based, multi-application solution is targeted to meet the growing demand for a higher-quality, immersive TV viewing experience.
Designed from the ground up, the new solution leverages high-performance algorithms and advanced technology for UHD encoding and contribution workflows.
It also enables the use of HDR technology for a more immersive consumer experience, as well as flexible formatting and deployment via private, public or hybrid cloud platforms.
“As ownership of 4K/UHD and HDR-ready TV sets increases,” said Boris Felts, Head of Products and Solutions at Ericsson Media Solutions, “There is a huge opportunity for operators to differentiate [themselves] by delivering more immersive and high-quality viewing experiences. Our … end-to-end UHD processing solution is the first on the market to unlock this potential.”
[Read: Ericsson Renames Media Services Business Red Bee Media]
The MediaFirst TV platform combines Ericsson Media Solutions’ modular AVP system encoders that deliver MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC efficient compression, with MediaFirst video processing and content processing . The workflow also includes a UHD TV decoder for high-bitrate, superior low latency 4K HEVC decoding, and future proofing flexibility for current and evolving HDR standards.
Combined with the Ericsson Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP), MediaFirst provides a unified solution for cloud DVR, on-demand and time/place-shifted TV services, supporting all media and screens up to UHD resolution, and increasingly immersive video experiences.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox