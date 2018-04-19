Ericsson Media Solutions Launches MediaFirst UHD Media Processing and Encoding Platform

LAS VEGAS—At the NAB Show, Ericsson Media Solutions launched its MediaFirst media processing and encoding platform for delivering Ultra-High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content from camera to consumer. The software-based, multi-application solution is targeted to meet the growing demand for a higher-quality, immersive TV viewing experience.

Designed from the ground up, the new solution leverages high-performance algorithms and advanced technology for UHD encoding and contribution workflows.

It also enables the use of HDR technology for a more immersive consumer experience, as well as flexible formatting and deployment via private, public or hybrid cloud platforms.

“As ownership of 4K/UHD and HDR-ready TV sets increases,” said Boris Felts, Head of Products and Solutions at Ericsson Media Solutions, “There is a huge opportunity for operators to differentiate [themselves] by delivering more immersive and high-quality viewing experiences. Our … end-to-end UHD processing solution is the first on the market to unlock this potential.”

The MediaFirst TV platform combines Ericsson Media Solutions’ modular AVP system encoders that deliver MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC efficient compression, with MediaFirst video processing and content processing . The workflow also includes a UHD TV decoder for high-bitrate, superior low latency 4K HEVC decoding, and future proofing flexibility for current and evolving HDR standards.

Combined with the Ericsson Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP), MediaFirst provides a unified solution for cloud DVR, on-demand and time/place-shifted TV services, supporting all media and screens up to UHD resolution, and increasingly immersive video experiences.