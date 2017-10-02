ERI Bumps Up Dave Benco to VP, U.S. Sales

CHANDLER, IND.—Electronics Research, Inc., has found its new Vice President, U.S. Sales, from inside the company, announcing that Dave Benco has been promoted to the position.

Benco has more than 20 years of experience in terrestrial broadcasting. Prior to his promotion, he served as the director of television sales for ERI. His past work has included time at GatesAir as a strategic accounts manager; national key account manager at Rohde & Schwarz; director of sales at Axcera; and technical sales positions at Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Indus International.

As vice president of U.S. sales, Benco will be responsible for leading ERI’s U.S. sales for television and radio antenna, transmission line and filter products.