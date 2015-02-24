Ergen to Resume Role as Dish Network President

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. – Joseph P. Clayton, who has served as Dish Network president and CEO since June of 2011, is retiring from his position effective March 31, 2015. Dish co-founder and chairman Charles W. Egren, who previously held the positions of president and CEO, will take over those roles from Clayton. Clayton will also retire from Dish Board of Directors, effective March 31.



Before serving as Dish’s president and CEO, Clayton was at Sirius Satellite Radio from 2001 to 2008; first as the CEO from November 2001 to November 2004, then as chairman from November 2004 to July 2008. Clayton also previously held positions at Global Crossing North America as president, Frontier Corp. as president and CEO and at Thomson S.A. as executive vice president for Marketing and Sales for the Americas and Asia.



Egren co-founded Dish 30 years ago. He stepped down from the role of president and CEO in June 2011 to focus on long-term business development and acquisition tactics, expand product and service offerings and bolster the company’s customer base. He currently serves as chairman for both Dish and EchoStar. Egren’s direct reports will include executive vice president and chief operating officer, Bernie Han; executive vice president and general counsel, Stanton Dodge, executive vice president and chief information officer, Mike McClaskey, executive vice president and head of Corporate Development, Tom Cullen and SlingTV CEO Roger Lynch.

