Enensys Finalizes Acquisition of TeamCast

CESSON-SEVIGNE, FRANCE—TeamCast has officially been acquired by Enensys, the video delivery infrastructure provider. Together, the group will provide a product and software range that will work with ASTC 3.0, DVB-T2 and DVB-S2/S2X.

Jean-Luc Pavy, Régis Le Roux, Eric Pinson, Christophe Trolet, Guénhaël Le Roch, Eric Deniau and Gérard Faria.

The initial announcement of the acquisition came during the 2017 NAB Show, where the final negotiations were expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2017.

As it was indicated with the initial news, TeamCast will continue to operate as a standalone company, with TeamCast co-founders Jean-Luc Pavy and Gérard Faria maintaining strategic management positions within the company.

The terms of the final deal were not disclosed.