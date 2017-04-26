Enensys in Talks to Acquire TeamCast

LAS VEGAS—Enensys and TeamCast are taking a seat at the negotiating table, as Enensys has entered into talks to acquire the modulation technology provider. Together, the companies will seek to provide a range of products and software range across video delivery infrastructures, including ATSC 3.0.

Regis Le Roux

“The portfolios of Enensys and TeamCast are extremely complementary,” said Regis Le Roux, president and CEO of Enensys. “Businesswise, TeamCast regional strength in the Americas and North Europe will increase Enensys’ footprint. Conversely, TeamCast will benefit from Enensys’ strong presence in MEA and APAC regions.”

Enensys says that TeamCast will continue to operate as a standalone company. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of Q2 2017. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed, per Enensys press release.