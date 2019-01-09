Encompass Partners With Zixi

ATLANTA—Encompass Digital Media has partnered with Zixi to deploy a solution for 24/7 linear, live events and OTT.

Bill Tilson

“We have enjoyed great success working with Zixi’s platform to provide our clients with even more choices and business flexibility for media acquisition and distribution options,” says Encompass CEO Bill Tillson.

The company’s clients now have the ability to take advantage of universal reach while maintaining broadcast quality regardless of the platform, he adds.

The addition of Zixi to Encompass’s transport solutions portfolio enables its customers with multiple acquisition and delivery needs to deploy the company’s solution across media and broadcast ecosystems.

“We are delighted to go to market with Encompass, pairing our powerful video over IP technology with their renowned operational management excellence,” said Gordon Brooks, executive chairman, Zixi.

More information is available on the Encompass website.