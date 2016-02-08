Enco Adds Felix to Sales Team

Gilbert Felix



SOUTHFIELD, MICH.—Playout and automation system provider Enco has brought on Gilbert Felix to its sales organization. Felix will be responsible for expanding the company’s business and relationship in Latin America and to help reinforce its U.S. sales efforts.

Felix has more than 20 years of experience in the television and radio industry. He most recently worked at Telos Alliance, where he led Latin America sales for Telos brands Linear Acoustic and Omnia. In addition, he previously worked as the director of international sales at DNF Controls, and held sales and operational management roles for SPF Transfer and Warner Bros. Television Post Production.