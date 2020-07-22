Emeric Feldmar Named Dir. of Engineering for Hearst’s WCVB
By Terry Scutt
Will lead the station’s broadcast engineering and technical operations
BOSTON, Mass.—Emeric Feldmar has been named director of engineering for Hearst’s Boston ABC-affiliate WCVB Channel 5. This marks Feldmar’s homecoming to Channel 5 where he launched his career in the broadcast industry more than three decades ago. Feldmar replaces Greg Turner who has been promoted to director of engineering, Eastern Region, for Hearst Television.
WCVB President and General Manager Kyle I. Grimes said, “Emeric is an extremely talented and expert broadcast executive whose leadership experience in engineering and technical operations makes him the ideal person to lead Channel 5’s outstanding engineering department. We’re all delighted to welcome Emeric back to the WCVB family.”
Feldmar joins WCVB from WGBH where he served for seven years as the director of engineering. While at WGBH, he helped lead the station through many technological innovations and changes, including the spectrum repack, and managed all broadcast engineering and operations as well as the station’s facilities and platforms.
Feldmar is currently the program chair of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE Chapter 11) and is a member and former section manager of SMPTE/New England (the New England Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers).
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.