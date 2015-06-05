Emerald Communications Named New Broadcast Pix Rep Firm for Southeast

BILLERICA, MASS.—Emerald Communications is the new representation firm in the Southeast and Caribbean markets for Broadcast Pix. Founded in 1991 and based in Duluth, Ga., Emerald Communications is an independent manufacturer’s representative firm that specializes in professional broadcast video, A/V, and related products.



Broadcast Pix also announced Don Cole, former Southeast regional manager at Broadcast Pix, has joined Emerald Communications as vice president of broadcast sales. “This is a great opportunity for Emerald Communications to add an integrated production system to our product lineup, as well as increase exposure of Broadcast Pix products to new markets in the region,” Cole said. “I look forward to continuing my relationships with existing Broadcast Pix customers and establishing new installations in churches, schools, TV stations, and government facilities.”



“We are very pleased to be working with Emerald Communications, which has a great reputation in the industry,” said Steve Ellis, CEO of Broadcast Pix. “They will be a one-stop shop for our customers in the Southeast and the Caribbean for sales, local support, training, and customer service.”