Elenos Bolsters BE With Notable Hires

QUINCY, Ill.—Broadcast Electronics and its owner Elenos Group have brought on some new team members.

Earlier this month Elenos, which had acquired BE in late 2017, announced that itwould make BE its “face” in North and South America.

Nautel alum Chuck Kelly has been named vice president of the Elenos Group’s television division and will guide BE’s growth into the TV market. Kelly worked for BE prior to Nautel, so this is a return engagement for him.

Another Nautel alum signing on is former Nautel president/CEO Peter Conlon. He is set to be an advisor to Elenos Group CEO Leonardo Busi.

The company also tapped Ricardo Jimenez to serve as vice president of sales for Latin America. Its U.S. sales team now consists of John Lackness, west regional sales manager for Broadcast Electronics; Frank Grundstein, east regional sales manager; and Joe Myers, central regional sales manager and Canadian sales manager.

Elenos Group brands include Elenos, BE, Itelco and ProTelevision.

In the announcement, Busi said, “Our recent developments in our Itelco line of TV transmitters is now industry leading and we continue to work on the next generation of both our BE and Elenos lines of FM and AM transmitters.”