Elemental Scores $14.5 Million in Telstra-led Financing

PORTLAND, ORE.—ElementalTechnologies announced that it has secured $14.5 million in series D financing led by Australian telecommunications and information services company, Telstra. Telstra is joined in the round by Skyand existing investors General Catalyst Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Voyager Capital. Elemental will use the funds to accelerate worldwide growth and expand its suite of software-defined video technology to support the entire IP video delivery chain.



Telstra recently started deploying 4G services on new 700 MHz spectrum, in addition to the introduction of LTE Advanced technology for delivering ultra-fast mobile data speeds. The telco plans to leverage the entire Elemental product line, with a specific focus on Elemental Delta for its next-generation content delivery services.



Elemental Delta, announced at IBC in September 2014, is the company’s fastest growing product introduction. In three months, Elemental said major telcos, OTT, broadcast, satellite and mobile operators in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Middle East have deployed the platform.