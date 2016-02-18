Elation Lit Up Super Bowl 50

LOS ANGELES—Elation Professional helped bring CBS’ broadcast of Super Bowl 50 to light, literally. The lighting product provider supplied its lighting gear to CBS’ three main television sets and its Elation ELAR Q1 color-changing PAR lights for the halftime show.

The sets featured a package of Elations Platinum Spot 15R Pro color and gobo-changing moving heads, Platinum FLX hybrid moving head Design LED Strip RGBAW strip lights, SixBar 1000 LED battens, and 12 ADJ Pinspot LED Quad fixtures.

For the halftime show featuring Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé, Elation supplied about 350 ELAR Q1 color-changing PAR lights mounted directly into the stage deck wings. Each ELAR Q1 fixture has a single 18W RGBW LED that can emit a palette of colors, making it possible to adjust to the performers during the day-time performance.

Elation is headquartered in Los Angeles. Super Bowl 50 took place on Feb. 7 in Santa Clara, Calif.