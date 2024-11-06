El Reino Infantil Taps Amagi To Expand Reach and Engagement

MEXICO CITY—Amagi said El Reino Infantil has chosen it to expand its reach across new platforms. Launched in October, El Reino Infantil bills itself as the largest Latin American YouTube channel specializing in children’s content.

As part of the deal, El Reino Infantil will deploy Amagi CLOUDPORT, a cloud-native automation and playout platform for broadcast and streaming TV, and Amagi PLANNER, a lightweight content scheduling platform, to simplify channel programming.

These products will enable El Reino Infantil to seamlessly distribute its library of children's content to new digital platforms, expanding its reach and visibility globally, Amagi said.

In choosing Amagi, El Reino Infantil said it sought a robust solution to support its expanding distribution needs. The solution also needed to ensure that El Reino Infantil's content remained accessible to audiences wherever they consume media, be it through streaming platforms, mobile apps, or other digital services.

By leveraging Amagi’s cloud-based solutions, El Reino Infantil is now positioned to meet viewers on their preferred platforms, enhancing audience engagement and brand visibility, the companies said.

“Partnering with Amagi represents a key step forward for El Reino Infantil,” said Alejandra Muchelac, head of music and business development at El Reino Infantil. “We were looking for a solution that could integrate easily with various platforms, offer scalability, and help us strengthen our presence in the market. Amagi's technology delivers exactly that, allowing us to expand our content reach while maintaining the quality and reliability our audience expects.”

El Reino Infantial Digital Director Pablo Lacroix added: “As our channel grows, it is essential that we partner with technology providers who understand the complexities of digital content distribution. Amagi’s solutions not only meet our technical requirements but also enable us to expand efficiently across new platforms. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership opens for us and our audience.”

Ronaldo Dias, sales director, Hispanic Americas at Amagi, said: “We are delighted to support El Reino Infantil in enhancing its 360-degree channel strategy. Amagi's products are specifically designed to scale with content owners like El Reino Infantil, allowing them to seamlessly extend their reach to new platforms and grow their digital footprint. We look forward to seeing their content engage even more worldwide viewers.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks U.K., ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade and Vizio.