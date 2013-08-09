Effort to Reduce Satellite Interference at IBC2013

Broadcasting and satellite organisations will be jointly presenting a series of interference prevention meetings throughout IBC. The meetings, hosted by the Global VSAT Forum (GVF), the Satellite Interference Reduction Group (IRG), the World Broadcasting Unions- International Satellite Operators Group (WBU-ISOG) and the Radio Frequency Interference – End Users Initiative (RFI-EUI), will be sponsored by Eutelsat and SES.



The Satellite Interference Mitigation Forum will be held on Thursday September 12 at the Holiday Inn, 2, Amsterdam. This technical forum will address recent developments and the next steps in interference prevention. It will also cover training, earth station testing, Carrier Identification, and geolocation techniques.



The groups will also be collaborating on a series of breakout briefing meetings, sponsored by SES. These meetings are aimed at educating the industry and users about interference prevention techniques, technologies, and initiatives, providing them with the tools and information to ensure they can mitigate interference and its effects on their business. The meetings will be held daily September 13-15, with each one starting at 17:15.