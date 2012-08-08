Edgeware to Showcase Convoy VDN, Orbit 3020 Video Server at IBC

Edgeware will demonstrate its Distributed Video Delivery Network (D-VDN) system, which consists of two main elements--the Convoy VDN (Video Delivery Network) management system and the Orbit 3020 video server platform.



The Convoy VDN software suite integrates core functions, such as request routing, content gateway and reporting, with Edgeware video server-based asset propagation, statistics management and pre-processing. By tightly integrating these core functions with the central and edge streaming servers, Convoy VDN provides complete management of a Distributed Video Delivery Network across any network topology and incorporates the required interfaces and management functions to allow an operator to provide both retail and wholesale CDN services to content providers.



As an integral part of Edgeware’s D-VDN system, Edgeware´s Orbit 3020 video server platform offers capabilities for both retail and wholesale video and TV services across an operator´s network, irrespective of topology and core network bandwidth. The Orbit 3020 is the third generation of a range of video servers designed to build delivery architectures with minimal power consumption, small 1U half-rack form factor and integrated Convoy asset propagation, session and fault tolerance management. The servers can be used in a centralized environment, increasing streaming capacity in a data center while reducing costs of power and cooling per stream by up to 90 percent.



Stand: 4.B71