DVEO Strikes Reseller Partnership With Bridge Technologies

SAN DIEGO—TV/OTT equipment supplier DVEO has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Norway-based Bridge Technologies, with DVEO serving as its sales representative in the U.S.

Bridge Technologies develops monitoring and analytics products for digital media service delivery, including for the broadcast, cable, OTT and production industries. One of its products, the VB 440 IP probe, was developed to support ST 2110, ST 2022-6, ST 2022-7, NMOS and PTP.

“DVEO is looking forward to introducing Bridge Technologies to the U.S. and to our customers,” said Laszlo Zoltan, CEO of DVEO. “It is a growing market out there and we would like to be at the forefront of it by combining our expertise with the exceptional technological background that Bridge Technologies displays.”