Drake’s DSE 2 Plus Dual Multiplexing Encoder Now Shipping

MIAMISBURG, OHIO — R.L. Drake announced that its DSE 2 Plus dual multiplexing encoder is now shipping. The device comprises encoding and QAM modulation capabilities within a single standalone unit. Specifically designed to support digital signage applications, the DSE 2 Plus also brings value to a variety of other applications within the house of worship, education, healthcare, government, and hospitality markets.



The DSE 2 Plus digitally encodes two uncompressed HDMI, high-resolution component video or VGA inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264, and then uses an internal multiplexing QAM modulator and low-noise upconverter to enable distribution of two HD programs over existing legacy fiber and coax networks.



The dual multiplexing encoder receives high-resolution component video, VGA, or HDMI from two separate sources and encodes these inputs to MPEG-2 or MPEG-4/H.264 at resolutions of up to 1080i. Audio is encoded to Dolby Digital or the MPEG-1 Audio Layer II compression format. Support for closed-captioning assures the continued accessibility of captioned content.



The encoder’s GUI-based remote network control and monitoring gives users the option of configuring and adjusting parameters either via an Ethernet connection or by directly connecting a laptop to the Ethernet port on site. While the system is offered as a rack-mount unit, a desktop configuration is also available as an option.